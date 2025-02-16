HC Wainwright Cuts Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Price Target to $150.00

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cybin from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Cybin Trading Up 0.6 %
Institutional Trading of Cybin
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.
