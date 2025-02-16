HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 621,222 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.