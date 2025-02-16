HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 621,222 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.