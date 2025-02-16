HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for GLSI FY2024 Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences
In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,539,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,597,038.24. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,459. 51.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
