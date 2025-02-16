HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for GLSI FY2024 Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,539,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,597,038.24. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,459. 51.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

