HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at $769,732,587.50. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,093 shares of company stock worth $122,029,004 over the last 90 days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,237,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after purchasing an additional 879,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 65.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 437,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

