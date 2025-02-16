HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Alkermes stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. This trade represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,725 in the last 90 days. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

