Head-To-Head Contrast: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) versus Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Profitability
This table compares CloudCommerce and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CloudCommerce
|-142.97%
|N/A
|-397.89%
|Webuy Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CloudCommerce and Webuy Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CloudCommerce
|$9.74 million
|0.29
|-$1.27 million
|($0.01)
|-0.28
|Webuy Global
|$65.44 million
|0.08
|-$5.15 million
|N/A
|N/A
CloudCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Webuy Global.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webuy Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Webuy Global beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CloudCommerce
CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
About Webuy Global
Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.
