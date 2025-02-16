Head-To-Head Contrast: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) versus Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and Webuy Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.29 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.28 Webuy Global $65.44 million 0.08 -$5.15 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Webuy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webuy Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webuy Global beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

