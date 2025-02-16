Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 7% on Disappointing Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 4,258,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,128,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million.
Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining
Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,991 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 709,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hecla Mining Stock Down 14.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hecla Mining
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.