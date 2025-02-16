Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 7% on Disappointing Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 4,258,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,128,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,991 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 897,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 709,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 14.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

