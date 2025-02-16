Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 22.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 504,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Hemostemix Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

