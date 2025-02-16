Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

HES stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

