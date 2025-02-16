Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 0% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $450.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $418.00 and last traded at $412.53. Approximately 600,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,875,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.43.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 35,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.91.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
