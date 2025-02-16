Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $169.60. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

