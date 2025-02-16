Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

NYSE HLI opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

