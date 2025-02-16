H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.