H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $52.62 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in H&R Block by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in H&R Block by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 285,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 28.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.