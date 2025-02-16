HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in HSBC by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

