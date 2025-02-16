HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

