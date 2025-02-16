HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $885.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $690.00 to $885.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $735.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.