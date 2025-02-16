HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $825.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

