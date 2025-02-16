Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $16.97 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.