Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.00.

TSE H opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.82. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$37.27 and a twelve month high of C$48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

