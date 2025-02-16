Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Innoviva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 77,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Innoviva by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 8.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Innoviva by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

