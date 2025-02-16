Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$301.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.90.

TSE:IFC opened at C$288.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$260.77. The stock has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$216.62 and a 1 year high of C$294.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total value of C$120,028.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

