Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$302.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$290.00 to C$302.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.90.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$288.21 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$216.62 and a 12 month high of C$294.35. The stock has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$263.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$260.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $3,957,892 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

