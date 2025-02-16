Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$315.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$288.21 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$216.62 and a 52-week high of C$294.35. The stock has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$263.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$260.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.