Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$315.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$295.00 to C$315.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$292.90.

TSE IFC opened at C$288.21 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$216.62 and a 52 week high of C$294.35. The stock has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$260.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total transaction of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

