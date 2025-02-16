Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 613,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,070,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 74,843 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

