Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Inuvo
Inuvo Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.