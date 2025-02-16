InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) versus AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Financial Analysis

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.91 billion 10.64 $928.83 million $7.59 28.72 InvenTrust Properties $273.97 million 8.49 $5.27 million $0.18 167.57

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and InvenTrust Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvalonBay Communities and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 8 8 0 2.50 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $235.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 37.13% 9.15% 5.15% InvenTrust Properties 2.52% 0.42% 0.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats InvenTrust Properties on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized segment includes all other complete communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

