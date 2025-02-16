Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

