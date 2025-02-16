iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.67. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Get iPower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in iPower in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.