IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

IQE plc (LON:IQEGet Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQE

IQE Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market capitalization of £146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.