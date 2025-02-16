IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

IQE Stock Performance

IQE stock opened at GBX 14.76 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.67. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 8.21 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

