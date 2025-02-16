IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

