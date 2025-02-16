IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.84. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.
About IRIDEX
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.