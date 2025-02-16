iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 658,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:TUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.