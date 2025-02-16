iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 658,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $35.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $190.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

