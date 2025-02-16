iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJK stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

