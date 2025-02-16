Ispire Technology (ISPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Ispire Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ISPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
