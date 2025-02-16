Ispire Technology (ISPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Ispire Technology to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $246.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ispire Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.