Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Itron

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. Itron has a twelve month low of $73.64 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $239,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Itron by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.