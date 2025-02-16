Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.92% of Jack in the Box worth $30,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.8 %

JACK opened at $39.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

