JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

