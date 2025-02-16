Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fortis (TSE:FTS) a C$67.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.80.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$63.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total transaction of C$746,178.83. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

