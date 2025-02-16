JELD-WEN (JELD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $860.82 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $745.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,133,301. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

