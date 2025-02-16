JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. JFrog shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 1,285,900 shares trading hands.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,156. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $148,283.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,563,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,732,135.17. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365,376 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $73,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in JFrog by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.