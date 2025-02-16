JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Get JFrog alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $352,787.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,070,661. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $116,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.