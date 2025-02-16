JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,409.94. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $352,787.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 525,185 shares in the company, valued at $16,070,661. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.