Johanna Rager Buys 570,000 Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Rager purchased 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($28,697.29).

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TAVI stock opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.58. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 0.09 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.33%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

