JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,194,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.