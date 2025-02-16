Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $113.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.53.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after buying an additional 182,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.