Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $112.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

