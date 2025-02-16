Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenvue Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.